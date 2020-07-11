Astros cancel Saturday workout over COVID-19 concerns

The Houston Astros cancelled workouts at Minute Maid Park Saturday, General Manager James Click announced in a statement, citing concerns that a staff member was potentially exposed to someone outside the organization who contracted COVID-19.

Click said the move was a precautionary measure.

“As part of MLB’s testing and reporting plan, we were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside the organization,” Click said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled today’s workout. We are working closely with MLB and our team physicians to follow the established testing and cleaning protocols so that we can safely bring our players and staff back to the field as soon as possible.”

Earlier in the week, the Astros canceled Monday’s workout at Minute Maid Park after failing to receive the team’s COVID-19 test results in time to safely meet.