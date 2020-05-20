Deshaun Watson encourages, gives advice to class of 2020 in virtual ceremony

HOUSTON – Texans’ star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been riding out the pandemic here in Houston and sheltering with a few family members, staying in shape and picking up a new hobby or two.

But this evening Watson also took the time to encourage six graduating high school seniors.

He delivered a virtual graduation message this evening to the entire class of 2020. He also answered questions from six student athletes who each earned a $10,000 scholarship courtesy of the Scholarship For Champions program, a collaboration between NRG Reliant and the Texans.

In addition to answering their questions, Deshaun also had words of advice and encouragement.

“Whatever you decide to do continue to have that confidence level that you have on the football field,” said Watson, sharing advice he had gotten upon graduation from High school. "Because my confidence level on the football field, the way I prepare, the way I study the game, the way I go out there and step on the field each and every time it’s top-notch and I’m gonna give everything I have.

There were three boys and three girls among the recipients from high schools across the Houston metro area. Nominations were submitted by coaches, teachers or school administrators of the student athletes.

Grade point average, leadership, integrity, and a compelling story of overcoming personal challenges were some of the criteria considered.