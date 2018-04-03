Justin Verlander has a brother...and he just discovered Buc-ee's

HOUSTON - Houston Astros' ace Justin Verlander has a brother, and he just discovered what all Texans already know. Buc-ee's is amazing.

Ben Verlander spent the last few days in San Antonio to watch the Final Four. He kept his Instagram followers up-to-date on his trip with pictures and video.

He saw Villanova beat Michigan for the national title. He visited the River Walk. He went to the Alamo.

And then Tuesday, he saw one of the best things Texas has to offer: Buc-ee's.

He posted video on Tuesday inside the New Braunfels store. His caption: "Only in Texas is there this much jerky at a place called Buc-ee's."

He seemed impressed, and why shouldn't he be?

Ben, if you're reading this, I hope you also tried the beaver nuggets. They will change your life.



