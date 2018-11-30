Jeff Luhnow offers update on state of Astros

HOUSTON - The baseball offseason is flying by and there have been plenty of departures within the Astros organization.

The latest saw Assistant General Manager Mike Elias leave Houston for the GM job with the Baltimore Orioles.

Then there is the roster for 2019 that continues to take shape.

Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow met with the media on Thursday while making an appearance on a radio show.

Luhnow told reporters he expects the team to tender contracts to all of the Astros 11 arbitration eligible players before Friday’s deadline. Luhnow also said the rehab for Jose Altuve is going very well.

Here is some of what Luhnow had to say about the state of the Astros:

