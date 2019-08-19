How Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger did last year against Big 12 teams

Sam Ehlinger celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 28-21 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Jake Meltzer, KPRC Contributor

If you build it, they will come.

Texas Football is on the verge of reaching 63,000 tickets sold for this upcoming season, which would break their record of 62,737 sold back in 2010.

While it is fair to say that a lot has changed since then, the expectations of the Longhorns have not. Texas has another top-three recruiting class and quite a bit of momentum coming off of last year.

Sam Ehlinger, the 20-year old junior out of Austin’s Westlake High School is what is going to be the difference if this Texas team is going to go from good to great. He helped lead Texas to a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia last year.

"We're extremely confident [right now]," said the quarterback who tossed for roughly 3,200 yards with 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions last year.

Ehlinger's development has been pleasant to watch for Texas football fans since his freshman season in 2017 when he only threw 11 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.

Let's take a look at Texas' upcoming Big 12 schedule and look back and see how Ehlinger fared against those teams last season.

Here’s the breakdown:

Sept. 21 vs. Oklahoma St., L 38-35

283 yards, 4 TD (2 rushing)

Oct. 5 at West Virginia, L 42-41

354 yards, 4 TD (1 rushing)

Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma, W 48-45

314 yards, 5 TD (3 rushing)

Oct. 19 vs. Kansas, W 24-17

154 yards, 3 TD (1 rushing), 2 INT

Oct. 26 at TCU, W 31-16

255 yards, 3 TD (1 rushing)

Nov. 9 vs. Kansas St., W 19-14

207 yards, 1 TD

Nov. 16 at Iowa St., W 24-10

137 yards, 2 TD (1 rushing)

Nov. 23 at Baylor, W 23-17

4-5, 35 yards, DNP after injury

Nov. 29 vs. Texas Tech, W 41-34

312 yards, 4 TD

Big 12 Championship vs. Oklahoma, L 39-27

349 yards, 4 TD (2 rushing), 1 INT

