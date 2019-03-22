Houston gets ready to cheer on Cougs with NCAA game watch party

HOUSTON - The University of Houston Cougars will take on the Georgia State Panthers Friday night in the first round of the March Madness NCAA tournament.

While the team is gearing up for their game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fans back home will be celebrating Houston-style at downtown’s newest entertainment hotspot, Avenida Houston.

The festivities will start at 5 p.m. followed by a watch party when the game starts at 6:20 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release, the area will be decked in UH Cougar pride and will have a huge screen and big monitors for people to watch the game.

The Avenida Plaza will be taken over by Cougar red.

Event organizers said the fountain will be glowing red and lights around the area will be red. They are urging fans to also put on some red to help cheer on the Cougs basketball team.

Fans who show up can expect to celebrate alongside the UH Band, cheerleaders, dance team and Sasha the mascot.

There will also be food and beer available for purchase along with games, prizes and souvenirs.

