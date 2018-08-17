Houston, get ready for James Harden's 2018 JH-Town Weekend

HOUSTON - James Harden is hosting his annual JH-Town Weekend this weekend in Houston.

The events run from Friday through Sunday at locations all over the city.

The weekend's festivities begin on Friday with a comedy show at Arena Theatre. Click here for tickets to the show.

A celebrity softball game will be held on Saturday at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston.

A charity basketball game will cap off the weekend on Sunday at H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University.

Click here for tickets to the games.

