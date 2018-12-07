Houston Astros players, fans react to the deaths of Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros joined the world in remembering the lives of former Astros players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo on Friday.

Valbuena and Castillo were killed on Thursday in a car crash in Venezuela when the players’ vehicle veered off a road.

Valbuena was 33 years old. Castillo was 37.

Valbuena recently played for the Los Angeles Angels, after spending some time as the Astros' third baseman in 2015, and had been a free agent since the end of the 2018 season.

Castillo played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros between 2004 and 2008.

We are so very deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Astros players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. https://t.co/DsFivc3KgH pic.twitter.com/DQazSdUlZr — Houston Astros (@astros) December 7, 2018

Absolutely devastated by the news of Luis’ passing. He was such a huge piece of our success story with the @astros...but more than that, he was a husband, father, teammate and friend. Rest easy, brother 💔 pic.twitter.com/WiVx0e1h6O — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) December 7, 2018

Why do the good die young? 😢 rest in peace #LuisValbuena #JoseCastillo — Jeffrey (@JBinni97) December 7, 2018

Rip #LuisValbuena much love for you !! Thank you for all you did for the astros and this city — Mr.Cauthen (@mr_cauthen) December 7, 2018

Picture from the last Astros game I went while valbuena was here so sad to hear the news this dude was an awesome person RIP Buena !! #LuisValbuena #astros #RIP @adan_jome pic.twitter.com/O2XbYq2je1 — STROS4LyFE🏆 (@KingSam34) December 7, 2018

RIP Bat Flip Valbuena. I enjoyed your time with the #Astros. Stay swinging⚾️. #LuisValbuena — Cameron Smith (@clutchcitycam) December 7, 2018

#RIP #LuisValbuena Gonna miss watching this guy smiling around the batting cage with his teammates. An amazing guy gone too soon. Keep bat flipping up in Heaven, Luis 😢🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SdWmAetbRb — Tyler Josefsen (@TylerJosefsen18) December 7, 2018

Luis Valbuena, Forever miss the batflips and the permanent smile. Homeruns,Triples,Walks,Strikeouts it didn't matter, it was going to get a bat flip, and he was fun to watch doing it no matter who he played for. Always be an Astro to me though! #luisvalbuena #alwaysanastro pic.twitter.com/Ffb0qSyx1u — Clint Gobert (@ClintGobert) December 7, 2018

Waking up to the sad news of #LuieJuice #RIP #LuisValbuena Show the man upstairs that bat flip! — Luis (@Duarte19er) December 7, 2018

Damn, heartbreaking. RIP #LuisValbuena really enjoyed your time with the @astros. — Anthony Valentine (@DreamBigEnt_LLC) December 7, 2018

#LuisValbuena ...that iconic solo home run in the sixth inning really made name. #astros #batflip — shay (@shayhxo) December 7, 2018

Ill never forget the reaction my wife and I had to Valbuena’s walk-off HR vs the A’s in July of 2016; The exclamation point on one of the best 9th inning comebacks I had ever seen. That bat flip was something. #LuisValbuena #RIP https://t.co/s8bKCR66XA — David Piccirilli (@bluedevilinhou) December 7, 2018

Waking up to the news of the death of two beloved men is heartbreaking. #LuisValbuena #JoséCastillo Thank you for everything your brought to every community you became a part of and every baseball field you stepped foot on. You will be deeply missed. — Brandy Wagner (@BrandyAnnTX) December 7, 2018

The first @astros player I had the pleasure of meeting, he brought joy to the game, the Lord in his heart, and hope for his home country of 🇻🇪 in his soul. Always an Astro and now always an angel #LuisValbuena ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NBczgrYhZA — #KeepMarwin (@SandiInHtownTX) December 7, 2018

Luis Valbuena was an underrated versatile player for the Astros while we were just on cusp of becoming one of the better teams in the league. R.I.P and condolences to the Valbuena family. #LuisValbuena #mlb — Kody (@kody_manuel) December 7, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of #LuisValbuena. Sat behind the dugout this year and he was having a blast messing around with the kids in the stands. Thanks for the memories. #angelsbaseball pic.twitter.com/TkhVYyOKVQ — Macie Walker (@maciecakes13) December 7, 2018

My daughter Olivia was escorted for kids starting line-up by Luis Valbuena when he played for @Indians He was awesome to my daughter. Olivia and Luis have passed away to soon! I cherish the memory of that #Tribe game but carry a heavy heart today. #LuisValbuena @daytolivclub — Scott Barber (@swbarber63) December 7, 2018

Rest In Peace #luisvalbuena Loved watching you in your time with the @Angels Prayers for all of his family pic.twitter.com/bZnk1fnVfJ — Michael Warrum (@CoachWarrum) December 7, 2018

RIP to the guy who had the greatest bat flip in the game. #LuisValbuena — Hillary Lost (@riley_m3) December 7, 2018

