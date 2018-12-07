Houston Astros players, fans react to the deaths of Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros joined the world in remembering the lives of former Astros players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo on Friday.
Valbuena and Castillo were killed on Thursday in a car crash in Venezuela when the players’ vehicle veered off a road.
Valbuena was 33 years old. Castillo was 37.
Valbuena recently played for the Los Angeles Angels, after spending some time as the Astros' third baseman in 2015, and had been a free agent since the end of the 2018 season.
Castillo played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros between 2004 and 2008.
