Houston Astros Championship ring raffle: How to help a good cause, get your own diamond bling

HOUSTON - The Astros Foundation is raffling off a personalized Houston Astros World Champions ring to one lucky fan.

The ring has more than 100 diamonds and will be personalized with the winning fan’s name.

In addition to the ring, the fan will get four tickets for the September 17, 7:10 p.m. game against the Seattle Mariners, as well as a personalized Astros jersey.

The raffle runs through Sunday, July 15, at 5 p.m. The winner will be drawn on July 16.

Proceeds will benefit The Astros Foundation, which supports youth baseball and softball programs and efforts to reduce homelessness, as well as recognizes the military, and raises childhood cancer awareness.

For more information and to enter, go to the raffle page.



