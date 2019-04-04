Home opener for Astros; the 'Kate Upton' sweater

HOUSTON - The Astros play their first home game of the season Friday. Fans will be happy to see their favorite players on the field at Minute Maid Park again, and we think they will also be happy to see what's back in stock at the team store.

Josiah Gallow, senior buyer of Retail & Merchandising for the Astros, gave KPRC 2 the rundown on all things rainbow-related.

RAINBOW THROWBACK JACKET (also known as the "Kate Upton" sweater): It's back in stock! It was the top-selling item during the two exhibition games last month. Gallow assures KPRC 2 there is plenty of inventory left for opening day.

RAINBOW ADULT ONESIE: This KPRC producer fell in love with the adult onesie last fall and bought one at the team store before they sold out. Gallow tells KPRC 2 they have now restocked the onesie, which will be available for purchase during the home opener.

RAINBOW PULLOVERS: The pullover is another rainbow-inspired alternative for fans. There is a men's version (crew neck) and a women's version (V-neck). Both are in stock and on the racks in the team store.

RAINBOW HAT: You can keep your head warm during those chilly Houston nights (hey, it HAS been a cold winter!) with a rainbow-striped hat. There's even a cute pom-pom on the top! These are in stock at the team store.

RAINBOW SHOES: If you get the hat and these shoes, you can rock the vintage Astros rainbow look from head to toe. There are pull-ons and flip-flops for sale at the team store.

