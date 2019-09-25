Here's what UH QB D'Eriq King said about his decision to redshirt

HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars are off to a disappointing 1-3 start to their football season.

Big changes are coming for the rest of the 2019 campaign. In the past 24 hours, senior quarterback D'Eriq King and senior wide receiver Keith Corbin decided to take advantage of the NCAA's rule enabling players to take a redshirt if they had played in four or fewer games.

The decisions have not gone over well within most of the Cougars fan base, but the decisions have been made and both King and Corbin announced Tuesday they plan to remain at UH and return next season.

Only time will tell if that will that change.

What King is saying about his decision to redshirt the rest of the season

" I'm staying here. If I wanted to leave UH and go somewhere (else), I could have. It's the best opportunity for me. "

I'm staying here. If I wanted to leave UH and go somewhere (else), I could have. It's the best opportunity for me. " This decision is the hardest I've made my whole life. It was me, my family, Coach (Dana) Holgorsen got involved and it was best for my future and my college experience. "

King on reports that his dad said he was definitely transferring

" Lot of reports and fake news I think words got twisted up and can assure you he (my dad) never said that. The news coming out. People can assume what they want but I am here. "

Holgorsen on the decision by King and Corbin to take their redshirt

" I think it's pretty cool that these guys want to continue their college experience at the University of Houston. They don't want it to be over in couple of months and they have the right to get another year. I respect that and I support that decision. "

I think it's pretty cool that these guys want to continue their college experience at the University of Houston. They don't want it to be over in couple of they have the right to get another year. I respect that and I support that decision. " I have no reason to think that won't be the case. You need more than one at quarterback on your team. I need to get him ready and Clayton (Tune) ready and third-team guy and recruit another guy to come in mid-term. D'Eriq's an unbelievable player and I'm proud of what he's given during his entire career. I've only been a part of it for nine months. That's a special young man. He deserves the right to remain in college for another year. "

Holgorsen when asked if he's concerned other schools will come after King

" He's a special player and there are a lot of coaches out there that cheat. All indications are he's not going into the transfer portal. I've got no reason to believe and never gotten the impression he's led me astray over last nine months. "

He's a special player and there are a lot of coaches out there that cheat. All indications are he's not going into the transfer portal. I've got no reason to believe and never gotten the impression he's led me astray over last nine months. "At the end of the day, I think people understand that we need to get older and redshirting is not a dirty word and that's been my stance since I got here."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.