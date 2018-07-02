Harlem Globetrotters Corey 'Thunder' Law scores first-ever trick shot at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - Houston Astros fans, history has been made again.

Harlem Globetrotter Corey “Thunder” Law came to town and rose to the challenge thrown down by Astros mascot Orbit to shoot a trick shot off an upper deck at Minute Maid Park.

To make the shot at Minute Maid Park, Law had to shoot the basketball from the upper deck, sending it flying over fans’ seats and through the hoop that sat on the field several stories below.

Orbit gave the Globetrotter one chance to make the shot.

In the video, Law sends the ball flying down several stories, swishing in through the net on his first try.

The Globetrotter encouraged Houston to “keep the winning going.”

It was the first time a Globetrotter trick shot has ever been attempted at the Houston ballpark, but it wasn’t Law’s first trick shot in Houston. In 2016 the Globetrotter sunk a shot from the top of NRG Stadium.

In addition to the trick shot, Orbit gets some camera time, too, in the Globetrotters’ video. As it turns out, the Astros mascot doesn’t just love baseball, he knows a thing about basketball, too. The mascot can be seen putting the Globetrotter through a workout, having him spin the famous Globetrotter basketball across the field and up to the deck where the Coca-Cola sign sits. Train conductor Bobby Dynamite also made an appearance in the video, cheering the two on as they made their way up for the big shot.

Law and his teammates will be staying in town for the Harlem Globetrotters’ game happening at The Berry Center of Northwest Houston in Cypress on July 15.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.