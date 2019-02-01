Former Texans GM Rick Smith's wife passes away after bout with cancer

HOUSTON - The wife of former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith, Tiffany Smith, passed away from breast cancer on Thursday.

Smith took a leave of absence from the team just after the 2017 season ended, when he announced his wife had cancer.

In a statement released today, Smith said: "My family and I, are in such gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received during her course of treatments. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, dinners, rides to school, and all the many gestures of love and support we’ve received during this time.

"We are blessed to be in this community. God bless you all."

The Smiths were married 17 years. Tiffany Smith leaves behind three children.

Houston Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair released the following statement:

"My family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tiffany Smith. She was a loving mother, (wife) and a strong force for good in the Houston community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick, their three children and the entire Smith family."

Smith and his family requested in lieu of flowers to please send donations in the name of Tiffany Avery Smith to Bo’s Place.

