Expect to see more of key players in Texans' third preseason game

HOUSTON - With so many key Texans players battling back from injuries this season, it has been a big question mark on how many of them would see playing time in the preseason.

On Monday, head coach Bill O’Brien gave a little more insight on his plan for this Saturday’s preseason game with the Rams.

“More guys will play in this game than have in the last two,” he said.

J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Jadeveon Clowney are among the Texans who have yet to play in the preseason.

When asked specifically about Watt, O’Brien did not confirm, but hinted that there may be a chance he sees the field in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know yet. But I could see anybody who is healthy and ready to go could see some time in the game,” he said.

After practice, Channel 2’s Lainie Fritz talked with receiver Fuller, who said he expects to see playing time in L.A. and is excited to be back in game action with Deshaun Watson under center.

Clowney went through his first full practice of training camp and also said he hopes to play some on Saturday -- and thinks it’s important for him.

“To get out there and get some live play, because I’ll get out there with the guys I’ll be playing with during the season. To get our chemistry together, I haven’t been out there so to get out there and get going is going to be great for me,” Clowney said.

