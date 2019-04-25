'Defense wins championships:' Fans celebrate Rockets' win over Jazz

Fans are confident after the Rockets beat the Jazz to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

HOUSTON - Fans are confident after the Rockets beat the Jazz to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“I feel great. (I)think they have a lot of confidence going into the second round so I’m looking forward to James Harden playing really great basketball,” said fan Joe.

It was a tough battle until the end, but the Rockets came out on top.

There was a big celebration at Toyota Center after Houston beat Utah 100 to 93.

“It was a tough knockout and I give them all the credit in the world. They have some great players over there and some great coaching staff,” said head coach Mike D’ Antoni.

The Rockets now advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight season.

“We got to step it up, defense, offense, 3-pointers,” said fan Robert Aguilar.

They’ll have a major roadblock ahead.

They’ll face the winner of the LA Clippers-Golden State Warriors series.

“These last few games, we hung our hat on defense and that’s what gonna get us to our goal,” said point guard James Harden.

The Rockets' goal is to win an NBA championship.

“Defense wins championships and that’s what they’re gonna need to do to win a championship,” said one fan.

Houston supporters have faith it’s their year.

“We feel good. We’re moving on to the second round. Warriors look out. We are on the way baby,” said another fan.

