HOUSTON - A child who was found wandering alone near an apartment complex in Clear Lake was reunited with its parents Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to a caller who found the 2-year-old in the 16000 block of El Camino Real.

Two police officers went to the scene and helped locate the child's parents.

It is unknown if there will be charges or if CPS was called.

