Cedric Benson funeral to be held in Austin this weekend: Here's what we know about the memorial

HOUSTON - The funeral for former Texas Longhorns player Cedric Benson, who was killed in a motorcycle crash, will be held Saturday in Austin.

Public visitation for the former NFL player will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin. Family visitation will be held at 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 3417 E. Marin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Austin.

Benson died on Saturday after a collision with a van. He was 36 years old.

