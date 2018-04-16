Bling part deux: Astros announce another replica championship ring giveaway

HOUSTON - Did you miss your chance earlier this month to get a replica Astros World Champions ring?

The team announced Monday the date of a second giveaway of the replica ring. All fans attending the Wednesday, June 20th game against the Tampa Bay Rays will receive the ring.

Fans will not be allowed to line up prior to 8 a.m. that day.

"We appreciate the unbelievable support of our fans who stood in line for hours for the Replica World Champions Ring," said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. "We recognize there were many fans who were unable to receive this giveaway, and thanks to our partners at Coca-Cola, we are able to share this piece of history with even more Astros fans."

The first date was April 7.

Here is a look at the promotions for the 2018 season:

April 28: Jose Altuve AL MVP bobblehead to first 10,000 fans

April 29: World Series Champions tote bag to first 10,000 fans

May 12: Floppy summer hat to first 10,000 fans

May 13: Infinity scarf to first 10,000 fans

June 1: Astros Big and Bright Friday night orange T-shirt

June 22: Astros fedora to first 10,000 fans

June 24: Marvel super hero lithos comic poster to first 10,000 fans

July 6: Astros socks to first 10,000 fans

July 7: Astros gym bag to first 10,000 fans

July 8: Altuve youth replica jersey to first 7,500 fans (age 12 and under)

July 14: Justin Verlander "K Counter" bobblehead to first 10,000 fans

July 28: Lone Star Series T-shirt to first 10,000 fans

Aug. 9: Topps National baseball card pack to first 10,000 fans

Aug. 10: George Springer replica rainbow jersey to first 10,000 fans

Sept. 1: Alex Bregman "Walk-Off Hit" bobblehead to first 10,000 fans

Sept. 15: Carlos Correa replica orange jersey to first 10,000 fans

Sept. 23: 2018 Astros team photo/2019 Astros schedule poster to first 10,000 fans

