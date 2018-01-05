Astros World Series trophy tour starts Monday

HOUSTON - If you want to see the Houston Astros World Series trophy up close, here’s your chance.

Starting Monday, the Commissioner’s Trophy, as it’s called, will travel across Texas as part of a 100-stop tour.

The first stop is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Mattress Firm store at 8705 S. West Loop in Houston.

From there, the trophy will travel to Academy Sports and Outdoors stores in Sunset Valley on Wednesday and San Antonio on Thursday.

VIDEO: World Series trophy visits KPRC 2

The trophy will be back in Houston on Jan. 27, where fans can see it from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sam Houston Race Park.

It will also be part of a three-day stint at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in March and a two-day display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in August.

Fans can snap photos with the trophy for free at most locations.

The full schedule is being updated at mlb.com/astros as new stops are added.

Times and locations are subject to change.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.