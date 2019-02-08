Quitting cable? Astros, Rockets games to be available to cord cutters

HOUSTON - Astros and Rockets games, among other programs, will now be available on fuboTV, according to AT&T SportsNet.

AT&T SportsNet is the TV home of the Rockets and Astros regional broadcasts.

FuboTV is a sports-first live TV streaming service.

The network is available throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and portions of New Mexico. Subscribers to fuboTV will have access to AT&T SportsNet starting Monday.

"The addition of AT&T SportsNet strengthens fuboTV’s sports offering, which includes more than 30,000 sporting events annually, and increases its local coverage in Houston, where it already carries CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates. In addition to sports, fuboTV also streams the most popular live entertainment and news programming in the world and features more than 10,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month," officials said in a news release.

FuboTV will carry AT&T SportsNet as part of its base subscription package, which costs $44.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial. The base package features more than 75 channels, including more than 40 sports channels.

“We are thrilled to announce this deal with fuboTV and give fans even more options to watch the Houston Rockets and Houston Astros in their home market,” said Nina Kinch, vice president of affiliate relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “Both teams have had enormous success in the last few years with the Rockets making it to the Western Conference finals and the Houston Astros winning the World Series. We have had a lot of demand to bring these teams to an OTT provider and we are happy that fuboTV will help us do just that.”

Subscribers can watch on the internet, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and mobile devices.

