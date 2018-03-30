Astros Opening Series: Things to know about first pitch, anthem singers, giveaways

Getty Images

HOUSTON - On Monday, the Astros will play a game at Minute Maid Park as World Series champions for the first time.

During the first homestand of the season, the team has planned a series of events to celebrate the championship.

The game's first pitch Monday is at 6:10 p.m. Before the game, fans are invited to enjoy the Opening Day Street Festival. A game ticket is required to enter the festival, which also allows access to the center-field area of the stadium, including Saint Arnold Bar, from 1 - 5:30 p.m.

The pregame ceremony planned for Monday includes the unveiling of the Astros 2017 world championship pennant at Minute Paid Park. The Astros will wear gold-accented jerseys and hats for the first two games of the series.

Before Tuesday's game, the Astros will be presented with their championship rings. It's also $1 hot dog night.

On April 6, the Astros will honor Jose Altuve for his MVP award, Geroge Springer for his World Series MVP award and Justin Verlander for being named the American League Championship Series MVP. It will also be the first of the Big and Bright Friday Nights at the ballpark.

First pitch

Monday - Rich Dauer

Tuesday - Carlos Beltran

National anthem

Monday - Clay Walker

Giveaways

Monday - 2018 schedule magnet

Friday, April 6 - Replica world series trophy

Saturday, April 7 - Replica world champions ring

Sunday, April 8 - Commemorative world champions poster

