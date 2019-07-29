Astros' Jake Marisnick's suspension upheld by MLB; will miss 2 games vs Indians

Jake Marisnick #6 of the Houston Astros collides with catcher Jonathan Lucroy #20 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim as he attempts to score in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Marisnick was called…

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros will be without outfielder Jake Marisnick for the next two games after his two-game suspension and fine were upheld, according to the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Marisnick was fined and suspended for his involvement in the collision at home plate with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the Astros final game before the All-Star break on July 7.

Marisnick had appealed the suspension and fine when it was handed down on July 11.

MLB’s Joe Torre issued a statement at the time of the suspension, saying: "After thoroughly reviewing the play from all angles, I have concluded that Jake's actions warrant discipline. While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated Official Baseball Rule 6.01(i), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision."

Marisnick will serve the suspension on Tuesday and Wednesday when the Astros play the first two games of their three-game series at the Cleveland Indians.

When the Astros met the Angels less than 10 days later, Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez threw up high on Marisnick, hitting him in the upper back.

Ramirez was suspended for three games and Angels manager Brad Ausmus was suspended for one game.

