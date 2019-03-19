Are JJ Watt and Mike Trout related? Watt has 430M reasons to hope so

J.J. Watt reacts after Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys kicks a 45 yard field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Less than three weeks after baseball stars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper each received contracts worth $300 million or more, reports on Tuesday had Mike Trout set to sign a contract for $430 million over 12 seasons to remain with the Angels.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt took to Twitter to note that he and Trout look alike, so he suggested to the Texans that maybe they could see their way to extending him a similar contract.

The team responded.

Watt’s teammate running back Lamar Miller seemed to like the suggestion from Watt.

