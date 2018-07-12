Alex Bregman will participate in Home Run Derby at 2018 All-Star Game

HOUSTON - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will participate in the 2018 Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Washington, D.C., next week.

Bregman leads the team with 19 homers this season.

Bregman will join Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, Cubs infielder Javier Baez, Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins and Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber in the contest.

Bregman will be making his first All-Star Game appearance.

Also selected for the Midsummer Classic this year are Astros pitchers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder George Springer.

The last time an Astros player participated in a Home Run Derby was in 2008 when Lance Berkman lost in the semifinals. Glen Davis participated in 1989, Jeff Bagwell participated in 1994, 1996, 1997 and 1999 and Moises Alou participated in 1998.

