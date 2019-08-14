6 Houston-area high school football teams that have the chance to go far this season

KPRC2

The official countdown is on as the road to a High School Football State Championship begins for thousands of programs across the Lone Star State.

Here at KPRC 2 we are once again fired up for our 14th season of the Friday Football Frenzy each week at 10:20 pm showcasing our top players, fans, cheerleaders and bands. We love the red carpet treatment we receive across the area for the coverage we bring you on air and online.

The Greater Houston area is once again loaded with talent and that’s one reason college coaches and recruiters make this area a top priority year in and year out.

Who are the teams to watch out for this fall in Class 6A and 5A ? Who has the chance of winning a state title?

I’ve limited by list to my Top 5 plus one more powerhouse to complete the group of teams to look out for in 2019!

NORTH SHORE MUSTANGS (6A)

2018: 6A Division 1 State Champions (Beat Duncanville 41-36)

2018 Record: 16-0

Returning Starters: 6 Offense/3 Defense

Why you should watch them: HC Jon Kay preaches discipline, team loaded with current and future recruits, ranked #1 nationally.

Players to watch: RB Zach Evans (1,724 YDS 29 TD) , QB Dematrius Davis ( 48 TD )

KATY TIGERS (6A)



2018: Regional Semifinalist

2018 Record: 11-2

Returning Starters: 5 Offense/4 Defense

Why you should watch them: Annually one of Houston’s best. HC Gary Joseph begins 16th year as HC. Katy has eight State Titles in its history.

Players to watch: QB Bronson McClelland (1,993 YDS, 27 TD ), WR Jordan Patrick (1,100 yds, 13 TD )

ATASCOCITA EAGLES (6A)



2018: Regional Semifinalist

2018 Record: 11-2

Returning Starters: 9 Offense/8 Defense

Why you should watch them: Coach Craig Stump (former Aggies QB) has the program rolling. Offense is stacked at QB, RB and WR. efense is stout.

Players to watch: Duel Threat QB Brice Matthews ( 3,280 YDS, 29 TD Passing, 12 Rushing), DE Asyrus Simon (10 Sacks, Top Recruit)

RICHMOND FOSTER FALCONS (5A)



2018: Regional Finalist

2018 Record: 9-5

Returning Starters: 8 Offense / 7 Defense

Why you should watch them: Loaded on both sides of the ball again in 2019. Will light up scoreboards all year. Part of 10-5A with Shadow Creek who they play October 24

Players to watch: QB Ryan Stubblefield ( 2,763 YDS, 33 TD), RB Issac Johnson ( 1, 114 YDS, 13 TD), OL Ruben Fatherree ( Top 2021 Recruit) , DT Chindozie Nwankwo (5 Sacks)

ALVIN SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (5A)



2018: State Finalist ( Lost to Highland Park 27-17)

2018 Record: 15-1

Returning Starters: 6 Offense/8 Defense

Why you should watch them: Great story form 2018 in 1st year advanced to State Championship game. HC Brad Butler’s Defense will fly all over the field. Loaded with recruits.

Players to watch: DE Alec Bryant ( top recruit, 25 TFL, 13 Sacks ), LB Jeremiah Harris (16 sacks), Safety Xavian Alford ( 6 INT), WR Jared Jackson ( 8 TD)

Ok, so I stopped at my Top 5 but I’ve got one more bonus selection so good I have to include them as a team to watch: Reppin’ Fort Bend County and Fort Bend ISD.

FORT BEND MARSHALL BUFFALOES ( 5A)

2018: State Finalist (Lost to Aledo 55-19)

2018 Record: 15-1

Returning Starters: 5 Offense/6 Defense

Why you should watch them: Head Coach James Williams does a heck of a job. Key pieces from State Finalist are back. Team full of recruits.

Players to watch: Duel Threat QB Malik Hornsby , 6-3, 185 ( 1,969 YDS, 23 Passing TD, 776 Rushing, 13 TD) , ATH Devon Achane (37 Total TD), DE Warren Robinson ( 24 TFL, 12 Sacks)

These are six outstanding programs who are built for deep playoff runs and perhaps a State title threat as this new High School Football season gets set to kickoff.

Other programs like Dickinson, Pearland, Cy Fair and The Woodlands in Class 6A will make noise while in Class 5A look out for Angleton. Class 4A threats include Sealy and West Columbia.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.