5 fantasy football sleepers for Week 2 of 2019 season

HOUSTON - Here are five players who could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench to help your team in a tough spot.

Gardner Minshew

QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The stats don't line up well for the Texans secondary after one game against Drew Brees and the Saints. Somehow, not a single player in the secondary even touched the ball, despite Brees throwing more than 40 passes. For Texans fans, I like Minshew here because I'm also very confident the Texans beat Jacksonville at home, setting up a game script where Minshew has to throw a lot in garbage time. Rookie QBs are hard to trust, but Minshew went 22-25 and showed poise and knowledge of the system in his first game. Mix that with a leaky Texans secondary and positive game script, and Minshew could feast.

Predicted Points (Standard): 18.4

Chris Thompson

RB, Washington Redskins

Thompson isn't as big of a sleeper as many guys, but he's still only 37% owned. 25% of that ownership (Yahoo! Leagues) comes this week along. If you're in one of the 63% of the leagues that haven't picked him up, you're in luck. Thompson is already the Redskins third down back and a target monster, and will now get carries with Darrius Guide out.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 11.0/17.0

KeeSean Johnson

WR, Arizona Cardinals

Owned in just 2% of leagues, Johnson is a deep dart throw. The 6th-round pick got 10 targets from Kyler Murray in Sunday's tie and is clearly comfortable with his fellow rookie QB. He put up 5 catches and 46 yards and will get a bunch of looks, since the Birds barely use their tight end and are running an NFL-adapted version of Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.2/8.2

Vernon Davis

TE, Washington Redskins

Davis might show up a ton in this article because Jordan Reed seems to be questionable every week. Reed, as of Wednesday, has not been cleared through concussion protocol. In Reed's absence, Davis had 4 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. He can play.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 9.8/12.8 (Projecting a TD)

Texans fantasy pick of the week

Carlos Hyde

Where did this come from? Carlos Hyde looked sprightly in his Texans debut after getting cut by the Chiefs. Hyde struggled last season for the Browns and Jaguars but will play his old team after an impressive first game as a Texan where he had 83 rushing yards. I don't think he'll be quite that good Sunday, but the game script sets up well for him, and I could see the Texans using him to run the clock.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 11.9/12.9

How did I do?

I told you we'd keep track of the advice I gave, so here's a look at how my picks last week panned out.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Colts

Predicted Points (Standard): 17.2

Actual Points: 16.5

RB Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.7/8.7

Actual Points: 3.3/7.3

WR Albert Wilson, Dolphins

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 7.4/14.4

Actual Points: 1.4/3.4 *Injured during game

Backup TEs (Vernon Davis – Redskins, Adam Shaheen – Bears, Matt LaCosse – Patriots)

Projected Points (Standard/PPR):

Davis: 4.1/8.1

Shaheen: 2.7/5.7

LaCosse: 7.9/9.9 (Projecting a TD here)

Actual Points:

Davis: 11.9/15.9 (TD)

Shaheen: 0.6/1.6

LaCosse: Did Not Play (Ankle)

Texans Pick: WR Will Fuller

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 14.3/19.3

Actual Points: 6.9/8.9

