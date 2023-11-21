Texans’ defensive line surprises H-E-B shoppers with gift cards for Thanksgiving: ‘Just to be a blessing’

HOUSTON – Walking down the aisle of an H-E-B grocery store in Houston, Texans veteran defensive end Jonathan Greenard was looking to connect with a family before zeroing in on a father and a son.

Greenard and defensive line teammates Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis and Kurt Hinish surprised shoppers Monday night in advance of Thanksgiving with $200 gift cards to give families a boost for the holiday. They were extremely well-received for the second year in a row.

“We want to go around helping families out in Houston and just to be a blessing to everybody else,” Greenard said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to be in the NFL and live our dreams out. We plan to do more, especially around Christmastime. We want to help everyone out because the city of Houston has been so supportive of us.”

Collins, joined by his sons, enjoyed meeting the families and surprising them with extra money to spend at the well-stocked grocery store.

“Man, it means everything,” Collins said. “I had a couple Thanksgivings I wasn’t too proud of as a kid. So being able to help somebody else who might not be barely getting through, that’s what we’re here for.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.