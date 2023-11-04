Texans make it official, promoting D’Angelo Ross as Grayland Arnold released

HOUSTON – The Texans made it official, promoting reserve cornerback and special teams contributor D’Angelo Ross to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

They released safety Grayland Arnold from the 53-man roster and elevated undrafted rookie center Dieter Eiselen as a standard elevation from the practice squad to bolster offensive line depth behind new starting center Michael Deiter.

Ross had three tackles last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Ross has played in three games this season, 53 snaps overall on special teams with no playing time on defense.

Ross is a former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from New Mexico who was released by the Texans after the preseason. He was on their practice squad last year.

He played in three games with one start with the Patriots in 2021.

Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds.

Ross has also played for the Miami Dolphins.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com