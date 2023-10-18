Texans team captain Jimmie Ward surprises fellow DBs with OKAI e-scooter gifts

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

HOUSTON – Inside NRG Stadium on Wednesday after practice, the Texans’ defensive backs got a special surprise courtesy of veteran safety and nickel Jimmie Ward.

Ward’s manager, Patrick Hill of All Hill Entertainment, delivered 15 OKAI Neon Pro e-scooters, to boost mobility and morale for the entire secondary.

Voted a team captain at the start of the season in balloting from his teammates, Ward and his team made this happen as a gesture of friendship and camaraderie for the 3-3 Texans heading into their bye week following a win over the New Orleans Saints.

“I got my own OKA Neo Pro e-scooter back in springtime this year,” Ward said. “After using it for several months, I think these e-scooters will help my teammates easily commute to meetings, practice and around town. A cool idea for gifting to the team.”

OKAI Inc. is a global leader in manufacturing e-scooters and e-bikes. The Texans’ players got the latest premium OKAI Neon Pro ES30 model. With a long-range, lithium-ion battery that provides up to 50 miles of operating range on a single charge, they have a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour.

“It’s an honor to see our e-scooters chosen by such a prestigious NFL player to benefit the team he is captaining,” Amanda Gao, CEO of OKAI inc. said. “We are committed to deliver the performance, reliability and eco-friendly lifestyle that powerhouse teams like the Texans demand.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.