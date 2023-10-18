Texans linebacker Blake Cashman named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) his sacked by Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran linebacker Blake Cashman has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week behind the strength of a career-best performance against the New Orleans Saints.

Cashman recorded a career-high 15 tackles in a 20-13 win over the Saints along with a career-high two passes defensed and two tackles for losses and one quarterback hit. He’s the first linebacker to post that stat line since Brian Urlacher in 2006.

Cashman is the first Texans player to earn the honor since the 2021 season. Signed to a one-year contract extension last year, Cashman has recorded 31 tackles this season with four for losses, one interception and four passes defensed.

“What I’ve seen from Blake is the more he’s got in, the more opportunities he’s gotten, he continues to show up and make plays,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Blake is a guy, who most of you guys have seen throughout training camp – Blake is a guy who is making an interception a day or causing a fumble. He was always productive on the ball and it showed in training camp, so it’s kind of no surprise that he gets into the game and he has big-time plays and continues to show up. Blake has done a great job with what he’s been given. The opportunities that he’s been given he has shown up and he’s made big-time plays for us, and he’s earned the right to get more time.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com