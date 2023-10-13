Texans corner Shaq Griffin: ‘I’ll definitely be ready for Sunday’

HOUSTON – Texans veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin looked fluid in drills Thursday, making a healthy return from a calf injury that sidelined him against the Atlanta Falcons.

Griffin is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He was a full participant in practice after not practicing Wednesday.

“It felt good, I was definitely ready to get back there,” Griffin told KPRC 2. “So, it felt good. I’m hoping the teammates missed me as much as I missed being out there.

“I felt really good today. I had no problems, so that was good. Felt great, breaking great, moving good. I’ll definitely be ready for Sunday.”

As the replacement for injured cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who is on injured reserve and out six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, Griffin has started twice and has 14 tackles and three passes defensed. He has played solidly, allowing 11 catches for 117 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets for an opposing quarterback rating of 80.1

The Texans face a challenge Sunday against an experienced quarterback in Derek Carr, who has talented downfield targets that include wide receiver Chris Olave.

“Yeah, looking forward to the opportunity,” Griffin said. “I feel like they definitely will give us some chances. A lot of them will be 50-50, so you got to win your one on one battles. We are excited for it. We know it’s going to be a challenge.

Griffin, signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract by the Texans this offseason after being cut by the Jaguars while still recovering from back surgery, was a 2019 Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks who was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in March after signing a three-year, $44.5 million contract in 2021, Griffin was signed to a deal that included $3 million guaranteed this offseason. Griffin has been targeted twice this season as a backup in the first two games of the season for the winless Texans, allowing one catch for 29 yards. Griffin has 329 career tackles and six interceptions.

When Griffin got hurt last season in training camp, he only lasted five games and five starts before he was placed on injured reserve. Griffin attempted to play through the injury, but it didn’t last. Ultimately, it took a long time to get healthy. One NFL general manager told KPRC 2 that he wouldn’t have signed Griffin to the contract the Texans did because of the back injury. Texans general manager Nick Caserio took a chance on Griffin as a relatively expensive insurance policy behind Stingley and Nelson. Now, the Texans are counting on him.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Griffin said of the injury. “I don’t dwell on that now. I went through that whole process of getting from the injury to where I am now. I have my moments where I think and I had to deal with the injury, but I’m also happy it did happen because it gave me that life back for football, the love. Everything that football brought to me and brought me back is why I’m here.”

Griffin is a 6-foot, 198-pound former Seahawks third-round draft pick from Central Florida whose brother, Shaquem, played with him in Seattle.

“Shaq has done a good job for us, obviously from when we brought him in,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “He’s a veteran corner, he’s played a lot of ball. He’s a physical corner. I would say he’s one of our better tacklers at the edge. He’s shown that in preseason games and as we’ve gone through the weeks here. I feel good about what he’s done and where his growth has been for us.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.