Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Shaq Griffin, Maliek Collins, Robert Woods return to practice

HOUSTON – Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil returned to practice after his lingering knee injury was rested Wednesday. It’s a sign of how the Texans intend to manage Tunsil’s medical condition after he had a similar cycle of participation a week ago before returning to play against the Atlanta Falcons after missing the previous three games.

Tunsil and left offensive guard Tytus Howard played their first game together against Atlanta and are a potentially formidable blocking tandem after both excelled last year. Tunsil is signed to a three-year, $75 million extension, and Howard is playing under a three-year, $56 million deal as they make up a $131 million left side of the offensive line.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Shaq Griffin returned to practice, as expected, from a strained calf that sidelined him against the Atlanta Falcons. If Griffin is able to practice all week without any setbacks, he should be able to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. If he can’t go or is limited, Kadar Hollman, who played well against Atlanta, will handle outside corner again.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins returned to practice after being rested Wednesday due to an abdomen muscular injury that prevented him from practicing twice last week. He started against the Falcons.

Wide receiver Robert Woods practiced Thursday after being held out Wednesday due to a rib injury suffered against the Falcons.

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell isn’t practicing and remains under the NFL concussion protocol. Although Dell is feeling much better, he is not expected to play Sunday, per league sources.

Veteran wide receiver Noah Brown returned to practice Wednesday morning after being designated for return from injured reserve after recovering from a groin injury.

A former Dallas Cowboys starter, Brown, 27, has three catches for 20 yards this season and 85 career receptions for 1,000 yards and three touchdowns.

Dell caught three passes for 57 yard against Atlanta. The Texans will primarily lean on Nico Collins, Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and, potentially, Brown if he’s activated.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “I wish Tank was out there, man. He’s definitely one of our best receivers. Great player, and me and him have a special, special future to come, but just like somebody goes down, next man up.

‘Somebody else has got to be ready and I feel like we answered the bell when it came to that on Sunday, and now we’ve got to do it again. I think maybe even Tank might play. I’m not sure what’s really going on, so you never know what could happen. He might be able to play, so whatever happens, I know whoever steps up, we’ll be ready.”

#Texans Thursday practice that includes participation from Laremy Tunsil, Maliek Collins, Robert Woods and Shaq Griffin @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/nTKBAu964I — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 12, 2023

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com