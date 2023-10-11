Astros ALDS: Game 4 against Minnesota Twins moves to primetime

(Bruce Kluckhorn, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, greets third base coach Gary Pettis (8) after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhorn)

Heads up, Astros fans! The start time for Game Four of the American League Division Series has changed.

After the Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night and advanced to the American League Championship Series, the team announced that Game 4 will start at 6:07 p.m. instead of 1:07 p.m. as previously scheduled.

The Astros are leading the ALDS 2-1 over the Minnesota Twins.

If the Astros win Game 4, they will advance to the ALCS.

