Texans’ makeshift offensive line rebounds, upgrades protection of C.J. Stroud: ‘If we give C.J. time, he can spin it’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – C.J. Stroud held the football, scanning the field with confidence and the comfort zone as a man with time on his side.

It’s a precious commodity in life and the NFL, and it was in scarce quantity for the Texans’ rookie quarterback during his first two NFL starts.

Operating behind a makeshift offensive line due to injuries, the second overall pick was sacked a league-high 11 times in the first two weeks of the season. He was hit 19 times overall. And he was pressured 44 times.

That all changed on Sunday during a 37-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stroud calmly completed 20 of 30 passes for 280 yards as he was sacked zero times and hit four times overall.

“A big difference,” offensive guard Shaq Mason said. “We knew we weren’t that far off. We knew we had the pieces. I’m glad we put it all together. We’vve got a lot of faith in everybody across the line. We believe in each other, regardless of whatever anyone else may think. We know we have what it takes to keep the quarterback clean.”

One week ago, the Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener as Stroud was sacked a season-high six times and hit nine times overall. It was a rough outing for the offensive line as a whole.

“Anytime you play any team and have no sacks, it’s a pretty good sign you had success,” Texans rookie center Jarrett Patterson said. “We know this week we had to improve in pass protection. If we give C.J. time, he can spin it. What he did today, he throwing dots everywhere. It was awesome.

“It goes back to five guys have to play together as one. We have guys out there on the same page and just made it happen.”

This was an altogether different experience in terms of blocking proficiency as Stroud had plenty of time to pick out his targets, including rookie wide receiver Tank Dell for five catches, 145 yards and one touchdown.

“Man, I think that shows the fight that we have,” Stroud said. “That doesn’t happen without protection up front. My line, they had a great game. I think I learned a lot just getting the ball out. When it’s not there, just check it down or get rid of it or do something to not take those hits, that showed in this game. I didn’t get sacked. I think I’m just learning because those guys up front are battling, and I’ve got to help those guys out like they help me.”

Josh Jones started his second consecutive game at left tackle with Pro Bowl lineman Laremy Tunsil out with a painful knee injury. Jones had issues against the Colts in pass protection and had a holding penalty that nullified a touchdown. He had a much better game against the Jaguars front seven that includes former first-round draft picks Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

“It feels good,” said Jones, a former University of Houston standout acquired in a preseason trade from the Arizona Cardinals. “They got a real good group. It was a tough challenge, man, but we were up for it. We wanted to bounce back from last week, so we accept the challenged that we’re going to step up.

“I feel good. I feel like I could have did better and I know I could have did better. It’s about being consistent and winning my one-on-ones and I feel like it’s about stacking days and getting better every day and getting ready for the next challenge.”

No position group has been ravaged more by injuries than the Texans’ offensive line.

Tunsil, the highest paid offensive lineman in the game who’s playing under a three-year, $75 million extension, is sidelined and didn’t make the trip to Jacksonville.

Right tackle Tytus Howard is on injured reserve for one more game after undergoing surgery for a broken hand in the preseason that involved having metal hardware inserted into his hand to aid the healing process. Howard has made great progress and is set to be activated from injured reserve after the fourth game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers and could play as soon as the next game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to league sources.

Rookie starting center Juice Scruggs is on injured reserve with a strained hamstring and set to return against the Falcons or the New Orleans Saints, per a league source.

And center Scott Quessenberry (torn knee ligaments) and left guard Kenyon Green (torn shoulder labrum) are on season-ending injured reserve.

“How are we able to come together missing a lot of guys?” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “It’s my mindset for this entire team and what it’s about, it’s always a team-first mentality. It really doesn’t matter who is out there, who’s called. It’s opportunity when we’re missing guys. We’re relying on everybody who steps out on that field just to do their job and do it with a relentless mindset. When guys do that, it doesn’t matter who’s out, who’s in. Just 11 guys playing together, that’s winning football.

“I think our offensive line played really well, keeping the quarterback clean, not giving up any sacks. They played well as a unit, and that’s what it takes in protection. It takes all five guys playing together, tight ends, backs helping in protection, and the quarterback getting the ball out on time and where it needs to go. So, it’s all 11 guys playing well, but it’s really credit to [offensive line] coach [Chris] Strausser and the line for what they did today.”

