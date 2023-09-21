Texans signing cornerback D’Angelo Ross to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans are re-signing cornerback D’Angelo Ross to their practice squad, per league sources.

Ross is a former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from New Mexico who was released by the Texans after the preseason. He was on their practice squad last year.

He has played in three career games with one start with the Patriots in 2021.

Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds.

Ross has also played for the Miami Dolphins.

