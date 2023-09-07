How Texans rookie center Jarrett Patterson, listed as starter, is prepping for first game: ‘I believe in myself’

FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) plays during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Patterson was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

HOUSTON – Hunched over the football, rookie center Jarrett Patterson smoothly delivered the snap to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and fired out of his stance into pass protection.

It’s an operation Patterson has been practicing diligently since the spring when the Texans drafted him in the sixth round out of Notre Dame where he was a two-time team captain and was selected for the Senior Bowl all-star game.

Signed to a four-year, $4.009 million contract, Patterson is listed first on the Texans’ depth chart and has been working with the first-team offense in practice all week heading into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s preparing to start his first NFL regular-season game, but hasn’t been informed yet if he will indeed be starting.

The Texans’ center position has already dealt with hard luck, losing veteran starter Scott Quessenberry to torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments and placed rookie center Juice Scruggs, who was going to replace Quessenberry, on injured reserve with a strained hamstring. Now, it’s up to Patterson to stabilize a position that’s been in flux.

“I’ve got great guards and tackles next to me,” said Patterson, who also credited offensive line coaches Chris Strausser and Cole Popovich for getting him ready. “Mentally, i’ve prepared for that. I believe in myself and my abilities. The whole unit, we work really well together. If I’m out there, I’ll be ready.”

Patterson has a background at guard and center. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound California native allowed just nine quarterback pressures with one hit and zero sacks surrendered in 382 pass sets at guard in college, according to Pro Football Focus. Patterson allowed zero sacks in 1,686 career pass sets, including his time at center.

“The biggest thing that stands out with him is consistency, and reliability.” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said Thursday at NRG Stadium. “You know what you’re going to get. He’s the same every day. He’s very, very sharp mentally in his calls, in his technique. He gets better every day. He’s just extremely reliable for a young offensive lineman that has stood out since Day 1 of training camp.”

And Patterson has been building his timing and chemistry with Stroud and all of the Texans’ quarterbacks going back to the spring.

“Just repetition, how it always is,” Patterson said. “Him and Juice and I got here in May and we were all working together and working with all the Qs before practice. It just takes time, but all the centers, all the Qs, have chemistry so far.”

Against the Ravens, Patterson will be tasked with protecting Stroud by attempting to slow down the charge of massive nose tackle Michael Pierce and blitzing linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

“I would say center, it’s unique,” Patterson said. “You kind of set the blocking scheme, so you’ve got to understand defenses, what everyone is doing, including tight ends and receivers. You always start with your hand on the ball and give it to the Q. Just something unique, something I take pride in.”

A converted left tackle, Patterson was a four-year starter at Notre Dame who primarily played center in college and also played left guard.

He’s been assimilating quickly to the NFL.

“Definitely pretty exciting,” Patterson said. “Fortunately, we have some good vets in the room and overall in the locker room. Great chemistry, good supporting cast, really just working together and getting the job done on Sunday.”

The Texans have a more experienced option at center in Kendrick Green. The Texans traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for Green, former third-round draft pick from Illinois. He is still learning the offense after being acquired during the final roster cutdown.

Green was a 15-game starter for the Steelers as a rookie, but was replaced after one season.

Green, who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds, is regarded as a strong fit for the Texans’ offense designed by Slowik. If Patterson has a rough game, the Texans could turn to Green.

“I like what we do here a lot,” Green said. “We’ve got some interesting stuff we do. It’s definitely something that’s advantageous.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com