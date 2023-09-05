Guard-tackle Josh Jones ‘super grateful’ after trade to hometown Texans

HOUSTON – As fast as the action happens on the offensive line while matching wits with athletic pass rushers, the pace is frequently outpaced in the board room in the NFL.

Josh Jones has learned that through experience this summer.

When the Texans traded a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round selection, it brought him to his hometown NFL team. While the George Bush graduate and former University of Houston standout was caught off guard by the change, he wasn’t unhappy about the development.

“Yeah, it was sudden,” Jones told KPRC 2. “I wasn’t expecting it. When I did learn where I was going, I couldn’t help but smile a little bit. I played here, grew up here. It’s my hometown. I was super excited and I am super excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a homecoming. I’ve got my fans here. A lot of people that support me are here. I’m super happy and super grateful for the opportunity.”

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Jones primarily played offensive tackle. He has played in 47 career games with 21 starts.

Jones has been cross-training at guard and tackle.

Right tackle Tytus Howard is wearing a cast on his surgically repaired left hand at practice and is regarded as only having a slight chance of playing in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens after having metal hardware inserted to aid the healing process of two broken bones last month.

Veteran tackle George Fant is currently expected to play right tackle Sunday, and Jones is a leading candidate to start at left guard.

“It’s whatever the team needs for me,” Jones said. “They’re going to put me in the best position to succeed.”

At 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, Jones has size, power and quickness working in his favor. The former Senior Bowl all-star game selection impressed Texans coach DeMeco Ryans when he competed against the San Francisco 49ers, including defensive end Nick Bosa, when Ryans was coaching the defense.

“Being with the 49ers, saw Jones when we played against them in Mexico City,” Ryans said. “He did a really good job of holding his own. Did a really good job at tackle, had a lot of great reps against us, and he’s had a lot of snaps in this league, a lot of experience. So, the game isn’t too big for Josh to step right in and be ready to roll.”

With the Cardinals, Jones was slated for backup duties at tackle behind D.J. Humphries and Paris Johnson. He struggled at right guard as a starter, but had some strong performances at left tackle when Humphries was lost for the season.

“Has a lot of experience, young player, has played tackle, he’s played inside,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “Probably a little bit better at tackle than guard, but has the ability to play across positions. Just working through the depth on the offensive line overall, he was a player that we thought made sense to add to the team.”

A 2020 third-round draft pick who excelled for the Coogs, Jones was replaced by Johnson, a first-round draft pick, as the starter. Jones has been having a solid preseason, particularly in pass protection.

In college, Jones was a four-year starter and a second-team all-conference selection.

Now, he’s adapting again to the guard position.

Everything happens faster at guard,” Jones said. “Everything happens right now I don’t have time, like at tackle, to take a set and see it unfold in front of me. At guard, it happens right now, right on top of you. So it’s about getting your hands and feet faster and being ready to move. and anchor because those guys are a little bit bigger and heavier.

“It’s just learning the playbook, taking it a day at a time. I’ve been meeting extra with the coaches, trying to pick it up a day at a time, adjusting to the team, adjusting to the players. It’s a little bit different, but I’m excited about where we’re heading as well. Obviously some guys went down. It’s all good. In the league, it’s a next man up mentality.”

Lasting until the third round was an unexpected and still unexplained fall for Jones. He was originally projected to go in the first or second round as one of the best pass-blockers in the nation. Jones had a 93.2 percent pass blocking grade in his final college season, according to Pro Football Focus. That ranked second highest among tackles. It was the best grade given to an offensive tackle outside the Power Five conferences.

Jones wound up being selected as the eighth offensive tackle picked. He kept careful notes of which tackles were picked ahead of him: Andrew Thomas (New York Giants), Jedrick Wills (Cleveland Browns), Mekhi Becton (New York Jets), Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Austin Jackson (Miami Dolphins) and Isaiah Wilson (Tennessee Titans) in the first round and Ezra Cleveland (Minnesota Vikings) in the second round.

As upsetting as the draft snub was at the time, Jones is still using that moment to provide motivation as he prepares diligently for his rookie season.

“Definitely, it’s a chip on my shoulder,” Jones said at the time. “I’m going to make all those guys regret it. I’m going to put in the time, I’m going to put in the work. All the things they didn’t see, I’m going to make sure they see it.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com