Texans waive Amari Rodgers in ‘mutual decision’ he initiated: ‘This is kind of me betting on myself’

HOUSTON – The Texans waived wide receiver Amari Rodgers in a mutual decision following conversations between the former Green Bay Packers third-round draft pick and team officials about what was best for him.

The Texans waived Rodgers, a former Clemson standout who played well last season, to give him a chance to catch on with another NFL team early in training camp.

Rodgers initiated his release in a talk with coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio.

“I just came in after we had the off day,” Rodgers told KPRC 2 in a telephone interview. “I thought it out and came in this morning and talked to coach Ryans and Nick and expressed how I felt and I thought it was best to make it with the 53-man with another team.”

Rodgers’ snaps were not high with the team having added so much at the wide receiver position, including Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson since last season.

Rodgers emphasized there are no hard feelings toward the Texans. He said he appreciates them giving him an opportunity to catch on elsewhere.

“Without a doubt, it’s no hate toward anybody,” Rodgers said. “It’s just me looking for the right oopportunity for my skill set to bring it to another team in my career.”

Rodgers was claimed off waivers last season by the Green Bay Packers and caught 16 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown. He caught the touchdown last season for the Texans in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

He was 20 career receptions for 249 yards and one score.

Rodgers is expected to draw interest from other teams, either off waivers or as a free agent.

“Definitely, you would hope teams would be interested,” Rodgers said. “This is just me kind of betting on myself.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.