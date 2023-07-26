Source: Texans work out veteran tackle George Fant, no immediate signing

HOUSTON – Veteran offensive tackle George Fant worked out for the Texans on Wednesday and wasn’t immediately signed by the AFC South franchise, according to a league source.

Fant, 31, had an impressive workout, per a source. The Texans could use depth at tackle with Charlie Heck, their swing tackle, on the physically unable to perform list.

Fant, who played college football and basketball at Western Kentucky and went undrafted has started 63 of 80 career games in the NFL.

He started seven career games last season for the Jets before being placed on injured reserv in September and then being activated in December.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com