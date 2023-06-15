C.J. Stroud rebounds from interception with touchdown, DeMeco Ryans on state of team: ‘We’re in a really good spot’

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud was looking for veteran tight end Dalton Schultz while running the Texans’ first-team offense, and the rookie quarterback misfired.

His errant throw sailed into the outstretched hands of safety Eric Murray, who intercepted the second overall pick of the draft and rose to his feet for a pick-six. It was a touchdown going in the opposite direction for the Texans’ offense. That’s not what the Texans are looking for from the former Ohio State star.

As the Texans evaluate Stroud’s readiness to become a potential immediate starter, how he reacts to mistakes like that one is pivotal. The California native, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, rebounded and showed resiliency during an ensuing two-minute drill. Stroud was sharp and found Schultz, a former Dallas Cowboys franchise player, for a touchdown pass over the middle.

As Stroud works to earn the QB1 status and tries to beat out Davis Mills, a third-year quarterback from Stanford who has overall performed better than Stroud this spring and had a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Bachman, he’ll need moments like that scoring throw to Schultz to convince the coaching staff he’s the guy. And Stroud also displayed his growing connection with imposing wide receiver Nico Collins on intermediate throws Wednesday and throughout the offseason practices.

“For a quarterback you have to have a short memory,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “You can’t let one bad play become three bad plays, right? Put that behind you. You’re going to make some bad plays, but as long as it doesn’t matriculate into other bad plays, then I’m fine with that. To see him and see his resolve, the way he was able to come back, compete, drive the offense down for a touchdown there at the end of practice, that was pretty cool to see.”

Stroud attempted to hit Collins during a 7-on-7 drill, but cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. prevented the deep route from happening as he jumped high to knock away the football.

Overall, the Texans, who have overhauled their roster again with the additions of Stroud and fellow first-round pick Will Anderson Jr., a defensive end from Alabama whom general manager Nick Caserio traded with the Arizona Cardinals to select third overall, appear to be an improved team after going 3-13-1 last season under former coach Lovie Smith last season.

The Texans, who signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million contract extension that included a $10.5 million signing bonus, also added defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in free agent on a one-year, $10.5 million deal as well as Schultz, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Denzel Perryman, running back Devin Singletary, wide receiver Robert Woods and traded for right guard Shaq Mason. They also signed Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million contract extension that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the league for the second time.

How it all translates into wins remains to be seen, but, on paper, the Texans are a better football team today than they were when they ended the season on a last-minute win over the Indianapolis Colts that cost them the top overall pick and the chance to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“For right now and where we are, we’re in a really good spot,” Ryans said. “We just ended on the field. Like the way the guys are competing back and forth, offense, defense, both making plays, both challenging each other, iron sharpening iron. That’s exactly what I wanted. And now I just told our guys, this just only sets you up to come back in training camp and compete for that job because we’re all competing.

“So, guys are in a good spot right now and we’re leaving on a really good note. Guys are confident in what they’re doing, what we’re asking of them and that’s all we wanted to make sure. We installed our schemes, installed our terminology. We wanted to make sure that guys have a really great grasp of what we’re doing, and I feel like we accomplished that this spring. And so now, on to the competition.”

During training camp, left offensive guard Kenyon Green, coming off arthroscopic knee surgery that sidelined him for every practice, will be looking to establish himself as a starter again. At linebacker, it’s a competitive situation between defensive team captain Christian KIrksey and Perryman, a former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl selection. Rookie center Juice Scruggs is trying to push veteran Scott Quessenberry, who has been the starter in offseason practices.

Jerry Hughes and Jon Greenard have been the primary first-team defensive ends. Anderson, who has shown a burst and a relentless style during his first NFL practices, has mostly worked with the second-team defense and has seen some work with the ones and been disruptive.

“With C.J. and with all of our players, no one has a defined starting role right now,” Ryans said. “Just want to see continued improvement from our guys, right? Are you improving and are you accountable to your teammates? Can we all count on you to make the proper decisions and make plays? Ultimately, help us win football games. For the guys on our team who can put us in the best position to win games, those are the guys who I want out there.”

Although the Texans won’t tested against another team until the preseason, which includes joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, Ryans likes the vibe surrounding a franchise seeking relevance and victories.

“The energy, the camaraderie, that’s what I thrive on,” Ryans said. “I want our guys to be energetic. I want our guys to be excited, not only about playing football, but excited about who you are playing football wit: the men in that huddle with you. And that’s where we’ve gotten. To see guys cheering each other on, to see guys celebrating, having fun out there on the field, the camaraderie, the way the guys are gelling, it’s coming along just as I expected.”

The Texans hired Ryans and signed him to a six-year contract to join general manager Nick Caserio as the leaders of the football team. Caserio has overseen a difficult rebuilding project, acquiring draft capital and adding to the roster while working with a pair of one-and-done coaches in Smith and David Culley. The enthusiasm surrounding the franchise is perhaps matched by Ryans’ praise of the former New England Patriots executive.

“Nick has been really fun to work with,” Ryans said. “Nick is very knowledgeable,one of the smartest football minds I’ve been around. It’s not just the scouting part when it comes to acquiring players, but it’s also just the football knowledge, the scheme, the X’s and O’s. We’ve become pretty tight over the last couple months, and it’s been a really great relationship.

“I’m happy to be in this spot working with someone as experienced as Nick because he’s helped me and guided me through a lot. It’s always great to have someone you can lean on, someone you can trust, and our relationship – me and Nick – we collaborate on everything. That was our plan coming into it and that’s what we do. Every morning we’re meeting, making sure that we’re on the same page, and I think that’s how you grow when you have collaboration and you have buy-in from everyone.”

NOTES: Second-year wide receiver John Metchie didn’t practice due to a strained hamstring, but is on track for training camp. Green didn’t practice along with cornerback Kendall Sheffield (quadriceps injury) and Ward (mild quadriceps) and Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce (stomach illness). ... Perryman was limited to individual drills, but is on schedule in his recovery from a torn labrum in his shoulder that required surgery. “Yeah, so basically I’m just happy to be back on the field right now, doing individuals, group installs, that type of stuff, and then when they start doing team stuff, I’m off to the side getting my mental stuff,” Perryman said. “But, body-wise, I feel amazing, actually.” ... The Texans have an opportunity to have a good secondary. There’s talent, including Stingley, safety Jalen Pitre, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Shaq Griffin and Ward. “We’ll see,” Ryans said. “I mean right now, being in shorts and helmets, how much can you truly judge? I think when we actually get in pads, we actually play games, that’s when we see the real football players stand up and show out. That’s what we’re looking for. Now on paper, it doesn’t really matter how you look on paper. It’s about can you be the best team on Sunday versus whoever you’re going against. That’s all that truly matters. And of course, we hope that our secondary is a strength of our team. You know, we’ll have strengths, weaknesses, but we’re only as strong as our weakest unit.” ... The Texans are impressed with Singletary, a former Buffalo Bills starter who excels at catching passes out of the backfield and should complement Pierce’s rugged style.. “Devin has done a good job,” Ryans said. “Devin has put himself in a really good spot – love the attention to detail, how he prepares each and every day, so I’m excited where Devin is.” ... Ryans didn’t rule out making more additions to the roster. Wide receiver is an obvious need, but there isn’t a lot of talent out there that the Texans could afford and former Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn’t regarded as a fit to return despite speculation about him possibly coming back, according to league sources. Hopkins visited the Tennessee Titans and visits the New England Patriots on Thursday and Friday. “We’re always evaluating,” Ryans said. “We’re always looking to add and get better at many different spots on our team. As you guys know, in the league, your team is never set from what you have in the spring. There’s always transactions, there’s always room for improvement, so we’ll see where our team goes. That will be a fluid situation, not only training camp, but as we go throughout the season. The team will always be changing.” .

