Astros Golf Foundation, PGA Tour announce Texas Children’s Hospital as title sponsor for 2024 Houston Open

Big news for Houston Golf fans on Wednesday as the Astros Golf Foundation and PGA Tour announced Texas Children’s as the Title Sponsor of the Houston Open.

The five-year agreement begins with the 2024 event on March 25-31 at Memorial Park Golf Club.

“We could not have asked for a better partner as we continue the mission of giving back to the greater Houston community,” said Jim Crane, Astros Owner and Chairman.

The tournament purse is expected to reach $9 million.

“As we embark on our 70th anniversary, Texas Children’s is proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Jim Crane, the Houston Astros, and the Astros Golf Foundation,” said Mark A. Wallace, President and CEO of Texas Children’s.

The Texas Children’s Houston Open will be televised on KPRC 2 and Golf Channel next spring.