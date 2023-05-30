Texans remove Taylor Stallworth from IR with injury settlement

This is a 2022 photo of Taylor Stallworth of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Thursday, May 26, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – The Texans removed veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Stallworth is close to recovering from a hamstring injury, according to a league source.

“It has been incorrectly reported that my client Taylor Stallworth has been put on season-ending IR with the Houston Texans,” agent Brett Tessler previously wrote on social media. “We will be doing an injury settlement on a short-term injury which would allow him to return there in the coming months or sign elsewhere when ready.”

Stallworth has also played for the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina.

He has 57 career tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 13 quarterback hits.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com