Antonio Cromartie on Texans’ Derek Stingley: ‘Love him, I don’t think he gets enough credit. Game-changer’

CYPRESS – Derek Stingley Jr. didn’t allow a touchdown pass as a rookie, displaying the athleticism and coverage skills the Texans envisioned when they selected him with the third overall pick of the draft instead of cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Although Stingley was ultimately shut down for the final portion of the season with a strained hamstring, he made an impression with how effectively he shadowed talented wide receivers before he got hurt. Stingley’s growing reputation precedes him, includes with retired All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who played for the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts and intercepted 31 career passes.

“Love him, I don’t think he gets enough credit because he’s not in a bigger market,” Cromartie told KPRC 2 after the private defensive backs coach oversaw a workout of several college players at Ollin Athletics and Sports Medicine. “I think if Sting was in New York, it would be a whole different spiel. I think Stingley had a great rookie season and I think it’s going to be even better as he goes on. The kid is phenomenal.”

A former consensus All-American at LSU, Stingley injured his hamstring against the New York Giants in November. His hamstring injury was more severe than the Texans acknowledged initially for competitive reasons. Before he got hurt, Stingley recorded one interception, one sack, five pass breakups, no touchdowns, an opposing passer rating of 78.4 and a 63-percent completion percentage against him. He played 97 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps in nine games before getting hurt.

He proved to be a willing tackler and ultra-competitive in pass coverage, not backing down an inch in single-coverage situations, including a matchup against Denver Broncos standout wide receiver Cameron Sutton.

“Football IQ is high, and athletic ability can’t take that away from him,” Cromartie said. “I think he’s a game-changer who can do the things he needs to do on the back end and he’s going to have another good season this year.”

