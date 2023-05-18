Source: Texans signing veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart

(Doug Mcschooler, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed, right, and defensive tackle Byron Cowart in the first half of an NFL preseason preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

HOUSTON – The Texans are adding some experienced depth to their interior defensive line.

They’re signing former New England Patriots fifth-round defensive tackle Byron Cowart, according to a league source.

Cowart, 26, played collegiately at Maryland and Auburn.

He was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

He had 27 tackles and one sack with three quarterback hits and three tackles for losses in 2021 for the Patriots.

He played in every game last season for the Indianapolis Colts and recorded 12 tackles, two for losses.

He had 27 tackles and one sack with three quarterback hits and three tackles for losses in 2021 for the Patriots.

A former blue-chip recruit, Cowart (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds, bench pressed 225 pounds 26 times and had a 30-inch vertical leap.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com