Former Rockets G-League coach, C.E. King grad Joseph Blair gets interview with Bucks

Washington Wizards assistant coach Joseph Blair in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

C.E. King High School grad and NBA assistant coach Joseph Blair interviewed for the vacant head coaching opening with the Milwaukee Bucks, an NBA source told KPRC 2.

Blair just finished his second season as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, after coaching a season each in Minnesota and Philadelphia. Before his assistant stint with the Sixers, Blair was the head coach for the Rockets G-League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and spent four seasons as an assistant for the Vipers before that.

Blair played college basketball at the University of Arizona, where he helped lead the Wildcats to a 1994 Final Four appearance. Blair had a long professional career in Europe as a player.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Bucks also interviewed Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson. The Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer after Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Miami Heat.