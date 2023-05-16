UH football adds running back from West Virginia

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against SMU in Houston. Holgorsen, in his second year at Houston, and the Cougars face Baylor this week, in the first meeting between the schools since 1995. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

HOUSTON – From one Big 12 school to another running back Tony Mathis has announced he is transferring to the University of Houston to play for the Cougars and Head Coach Dana Holgorsen.

Mathis led the Mountaineers in rushing in 2022 and broke the news on his twitter page on Monday.

U couldn't even imagine, i ran it up the fastest.. To the fact we used to be poor, it don't matter. #COMMITTED #110% #LongliveGranny 🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/eR51wgUf46 — Tony Mathis jr (@_tmathiss24) May 15, 2023

Mathis had been at West Virginia from 2019-22 and was expected to be their lead back this fall. In 2022, Mathis turned in his best season rushing for 562 yards along with touchdowns in his 10 starts for the Mountaineers. Mathis is reuniting with Holgorsen after signing with West Virginia’s Class of 2019 before Holgorsen left for Houston.

Houston is joining the Big 12 Conference this summer and this fall UH will host West Virginia on October 12.