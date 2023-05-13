Source: Texans to work out XFL defensive lineman Jah’Sheem Martin

DeMeco Ryans: Full news conference as Texas look ahead to NFL Draft

HOUSTON – The Texans are set to work out XFL defensive tackle Jah’Sheem Martin on Monday, according to a league source.

Martin played for the Las Vegas Vipers and was coached by Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson.

A former Pace University standout from Freeport, New York, Martin went undrafted in 2019 and tried out for the New York Giants and wasn’t signed.

Martin, 26, is 6-foot-2, 323 pounds.

He finished the season with 21 tackles and a half-sack.

He was an all-conference selection at Pace who had 53 tackles, 9 1/2 for losses and five sacks with one interception and a blocked kick in his final season and was named a team captain.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com