5-star QB D.J. Lagway looks to leave legacy at Willis before college career at Florida

“Lagway to the swamp! Lagway to the swamp!”

Those were the chants from the Florida Gators student section at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Willis quarterback D.J. Lagway appeared on the field in Gainesville.

“What kid wouldn’t love that,” said Derek’s dad, Derek Sr., “As a parent it was crazy to me.”

In December, Lagway committed to Florida to try and become the next great Gators QB, following in the footsteps of three Heisman Winners - Steve Spurrier (1966), Dannye Wuerffel (1996) and Tim Tebow (2007). More recently, Lagway will eventually be replacing no. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson.

“I love the family atmosphere and the coaching staff,” said Lagway, Jr. about the Gators. “I can’t wait to get in there and learn the offense.”

But first, he has unfinished business at Willis High School, where the Wildkats were 5-5 in 2022. For much of the season, the #1 rated dual-threat quarterback for the Class of 2024 was battling an ankle injury. Lagway only played eight of the team’s 10 games, and played other games banged up. He still threw for 2,081 yards and 24 TDs to only five interceptions. Lagway ran for another 517 yards and seven touchdowns despite the balky ankle.

Now fully healthy and more integrated into Trent Miller’s offense, both the player and coach are expecting a huge season.

“He can go out there and just have fun,” said Miller. “He has nothing to prove anymore, he can just let loose and go be who we know he can be.”

Lagway and the Willis Wildkats are working through spring practice and building chemistry for a final season with the superstar QB.

“It’s all about playing with my guys, who I’ve grown up with since I was seven years old,” said Lagway. “I’m excited to go out and get better, and obviously try to win a state championship.”