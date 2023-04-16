Heat's Tyler Herro breaks right hand in playoff opener

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley (21) as he shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MILWAUKEE – Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter.

At halftime, Herro was ruled out for the rest of the game with a broken hand. Herro had scored 12 points in the first half to help the eighth-seeded Heat grab a 68-55 lead over the top-seeded Bucks.

This was the second major injury of this series’ opening game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard foul on a drive to the basket in the first quarter and was ruled out early in the second period with a lower back bruise. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports