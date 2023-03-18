Source: Texans free agent lineman Justin McCray joins Panthers on one-year deal

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Rex Burkhead #28 of the Houston Texans celebrates his touchdown run with Jordan Steckler #70 and Justin McCray #64 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran free agent offensive lineman Justin McCray joined the Carolina Panthers, reuniting with offensive line coach James Campen for the third time.

McCray signed a one-year deal that includes a signing bonus, per a league source.

McCray, 30, played in a dozen games with two starts last season for the Texans. He previously played for Campen with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Texans before Campen was hired by the Panthers last year.

McCray signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Texans in 2021.

McCray is a versatile blocker who has played every position on the line. A former undrafted free agent from Central Florida, McCray signed with the Tennessee Titans before stints with the Packers, being traded to the Browns and then playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

